Peter "Pete" J. Wilson
St. Cloud - Peter "Pete" J. Wilson, 69, of Kimball died October 12 at Cherrywood Advanced Care Center in St Cloud in his wife's embrace. A memorial gathering will be Thursday, October 24th, 5:30 - 8:00 p.m., at the American Legion in Clearwater MN. A short prayer service will be at 7:00 p.m.
Pete was born September 21, 1950 in St Cloud, MN to Woodrow and Geraine Wilson. Several years after the death of his father, Pete's mother married Clarence Pfuhl who became "Dad" to Pete. Pete graduated from ¬St Cloud Tech High School in 1968 and St. Cloud Technical College. He married Peggy Schmitz, Waite Park, in 1976 and they enjoyed many adventures together through the years.
Pete was drawn to machinery, engines, and working with steel, and had a natural talent for designing, building and troubleshooting. He put those talents to work as the equipment superintendent for Barbarossa & Sons, Osseo MN for more than 32 years.
Pete also enjoyed new technology, auto racing, vintage aircraft, putzing at the hobby farm, and winters in Daytona Beach. He was a witty, generous man and chose to donate brain tissue to the Mayo Clinic to help in the research of cerebral vascular disease.
Pete and Peggy are thankful for the excellent, compassionate care Pete received at Cherrywood the past five months, and from St Croix Hospice (Sartell) in the final leg of his journey home.
Pete is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Peggy; his sister Toni Jo (Wilson) McKenzie (Allen McKenzie) of Sartell; brother Paul Pfuhl (Joyce Johnson) of Monticello, and nephews Kurt McKenzie and Adam Pfuhl. Preceding him in death were his parents, step-father, and nephew Craig McKenzie.
Memorials to St Croix Hospice (2330 Troop Drive, Ste 102, Sartell MN 56377) or the hospice of your choice are welcome.
Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019