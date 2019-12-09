|
|
Peter L. Terrahe
Waite Park - A Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Holy Spirit Parish in St. Cloud for Peter L. Terrahe, age 82, of Waite Park passed away December 8, 2019 at home in the loving arms of his wife of 58 years and other family members. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Friends and family may visit 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and also one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.
Peter was born to Leo and Isabelle (Lindt) Terrahe on March 11, 1937. He lived in St. Cloud his entire life until moving to Waite Park in 2014. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1955. He married Nona Grell on July 22, 1961 and had two children. As a teen, Peter spent winter months playing hockey at Lake George, a place that remained dear to his heart his entire life. In the summer months he played golf and became an avid and excellent golfer. Peter was loved by his many devoted family and friends and known for his wry wit and funny sense of humor. After high school Peter worked in the family owned business, The Toggery, a St. Cloud men's retail clothier. When the family business was sold he continued work in retail men's clothing. Peter was highly valued by his many customers for his eye for style and his ability to fit clothing perfectly. Peter also served in the Army National Guard.
Peter is survived by his wife, Nona; daughter, Tracy; grandchildren, Leslie Wendt, Adam (Katie) Wendt; great granddaughters, Harlow, Willow, Vail; sister, Anne (Juan) Creo; and sister-in-law, Ione Terrahe. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Bryan; and brother, Jack Terrahe.
Peter's family would like to thank his special caregiver, Sam at St. Croix Hospice, and nurses, Laura, Luci, Amy and Trista who provided respectful loving care and comfort to him and the family.
Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019