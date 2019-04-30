Peter P. Kurtz



Avon - The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Peter P. Kurtz, age 96 of Avon, will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 2nd at the St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel. Burial will follow the service in the parish cemetery. Peter died at Mother of Mercy Care Center in Albany on Saturday. There will be a visitation from 4:00 - 8:00 PM, on Wednesday, May 1st at Miller Carlin Funeral Home in Holdingford. St. Columbkille parish prayers will be at 4:00 PM and Holdingford VFW/American Legion will pray at 5:30 PM at the funeral home on Wednesday. Visitation will continue after 10:00 AM, Thursday at the church in St. Wendel. Arrangements are being made with Miller Carlin Funeral Homes.



Peter was born April 4, 1923 in Avon to Frank and Francis (Kroll) Kurtz. He attended country school in Avon through 8th grade before working on his parents' farm. He married Alvina (Wunderlich) on July 8th, 1953 at Church of all Saints - St Mary in Holdingford. He served in the US Army during the World War II. Peter farmed, and worked at Landy Meat Packing Plant in St. Cloud, and the creamery in Albany. In 1963, he bought his parents farm where he and Alvina lived and raised their children.



Peter was a lifetime member of the Holdingford VFW, Frank Feia Post #211. He greatly enjoyed fishing and hunting with his wife, children, and grandchildren. As well as sharing his hobbies with family, Peter looked forward to his many visits with his family, including cherished visits with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family members. He enjoyed playing 500, cribbage, gardening, farming, and simply enjoying a cold beer. In July, 2015 Peter moved to the Mother of Mercy Campus of Care, where he was well known for his humor, jokes, and stories about moonshine. Peter liked to watch The Price is Right, Jeopardy, Judge Judy, and old western TV shows, as part of his daily routine.



Peter is survived by his children; Karen Solarz, Holdingford, Cheryl Kurtz (Wolbeck-Habibyan), Holdingford, David Kurtz, Holdingford, Kevin Kurtz, Little Falls, Janet (Tim) Kurtz-Thomes, St Joseph, and Nancy (Rick) Linz, Avon, 12 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren; He is also survived by his sisters Celica (George) Furlick, Texas, and Emily Stark, Alexandria



He is preceded in death by his parents, loving wife, Alvina (2006), son; Michael, sisters; Helen, Selma, and Angeline, brother-in-laws; Richard, Frank, and Wes, and son-in-law Herman.



The family would like to thank Mother of Mercy staff, and St Croix Hospice staff for the kind, compassionate, and loving care provided for Peter.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary