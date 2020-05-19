|
|
PFC Norman A. Buan, U.S. Marine
Little Sauk - PFC Norman Alfred Buan, U.S. Marine, age 27, of Little Sauk, Minnesota, was killed in action after coming under heavy attack by the Japanese during World War II. Those Marines that lost their lives were buried in a trench close to Beach Red #2. This location would later be known as "Cemetery 26". In May 2014, excavations by History Flight, Inc of Cemetery 26 uncovered multiple sets of remains. These remains were transported to the DPAA facilities in Hawaii and after DNA samples were obtained by family; Norman's remains were identified in July of 2019. He will be laid to rest beside his parents and brother Oliver after 77 years with a private family graveside service at Long Bridge Cemetery in Little Sauk.
Norman was born on June 26, 1916 in Weyburn, Radville, Saskatchewan, Canada to his parents Albert Hjalmer Buan (who died in 1931) and Annie Mabel (Oyen) (Buan) Hackett (who died in 1981). After leaving Canada in 1925, his family moved to the Little Sauk area where they lived, and he was confirmed and a faithful member in the Long Bridge Lutheran Church.
Norman has two brothers, Ellsworth (Mary) Buan and Oliver Buan and two sisters, Edna (Ernest) Boyer and Gladys (Walter) Zuelow. His half-sisters are Grace (Robert) McNeill and Beverly (Lloyd) Thommasen.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 19 to May 24, 2020