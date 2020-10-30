1/1
Philip C. Tennison
Burnsville - Tennison, Philip C. of Burnsville, MN, formerly of St. Cloud, MN, passed away on October 21, 2020 at age 80. He was preceded in death by parents Arthur and Virginia, brother Carl, and daughter Dana. Phil's career as an educator spanned many decades. He taught in the Mpls Public Schools for several years before moving to St. Cloud where he taught at the Campus Lab School for 15 years. Later Phil became an Instructor of Education at St. Cloud State University. Phil retired from SCSU and worked the remainder of his career as the Science Curriculum Coordinator for the Wayzata School District. In retirement, Phil enjoyed woodworking, spending time at the family cabin in northern MN, and traveling with his wife, Kathleen. Nothing brought him more joy than spending time with family and many wonderful friends. Phil is survived by wife, Kathleen, daughter Juli (Steve) Gifford, step-son Tom (Tina) Hoff, step-daughter Patty (Jeff) Sulzbach, brother Robert (Suzanne) Tennison, first wife Jo Tennison, and grandchildren Ben, Jacob, Kailee, Faith, Hayden, Zach, and Luke. Due to Covid, a family memorial service will be held this summer, as well as a celebration of life for family and friends. Memorials to the SCSU Foundation or the Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud, MN, which Phil helped found in 1974. White Funeral Home. 952-432-2001.




Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home
14560 Pennock Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
952-432-2001
