1/1
Philip C. Voigt
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip C. Voigt

St. Augusta - Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Philip C. Voigt, 63, of St. Augusta who passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Burial with military honors will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Public Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. Mary Help of Christians Gathering Space in St. Augusta.

Phil was born on June 28, 1957 in St. Cloud to Nicholas and Rosemary (Reinert) Voigt. He attended St. Cloud Tech before serving in the US Marine Corps. Phil enjoyed his time overseas while serving. Phil married Janis M. Odegard on December 1, 1979 at St. Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud. Phil was employed with Kraemer North America until retiring in 2016.

Phil will be lovingly remembered as a husband, dad, proud grandpa and veteran who was loved by all who knew him. He treasured time with family and friends, was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting, camping and four-wheeling. Phil lived life to the fullest and his laugh will live on in our hearts.

He is survived by his beloved wife of over 40 years, Janis; children, Ryan (Maria) of St. Augusta, Rebecca Eickhoff (Nathan Schmidt) of Sartell, Jennifer (Randy) Dietman of Cold Spring, and Eric (Megan) Voigt of Mina, South Dakota; grandchildren, Marissa, Gavin, Mason, Ryder, Zach, Keira, Isaac, Lincoln, Weston and Clay; siblings, Steve (Debbie) of St. Augusta, Mark of St. Joseph, Sharon (Gary) Maus of Luxemburg, and Greg (Rochelle) of St. Cloud; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Susan Winkelman; and sister-in-law, Brenda Voigt.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
St. Mary Help of Christians Gathering Space
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniel Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved