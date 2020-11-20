Philip C. VoigtSt. Augusta - Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Philip C. Voigt, 63, of St. Augusta who passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Burial with military honors will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.Public Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. Mary Help of Christians Gathering Space in St. Augusta.Phil was born on June 28, 1957 in St. Cloud to Nicholas and Rosemary (Reinert) Voigt. He attended St. Cloud Tech before serving in the US Marine Corps. Phil enjoyed his time overseas while serving. Phil married Janis M. Odegard on December 1, 1979 at St. Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud. Phil was employed with Kraemer North America until retiring in 2016.Phil will be lovingly remembered as a husband, dad, proud grandpa and veteran who was loved by all who knew him. He treasured time with family and friends, was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting, camping and four-wheeling. Phil lived life to the fullest and his laugh will live on in our hearts.He is survived by his beloved wife of over 40 years, Janis; children, Ryan (Maria) of St. Augusta, Rebecca Eickhoff (Nathan Schmidt) of Sartell, Jennifer (Randy) Dietman of Cold Spring, and Eric (Megan) Voigt of Mina, South Dakota; grandchildren, Marissa, Gavin, Mason, Ryder, Zach, Keira, Isaac, Lincoln, Weston and Clay; siblings, Steve (Debbie) of St. Augusta, Mark of St. Joseph, Sharon (Gary) Maus of Luxemburg, and Greg (Rochelle) of St. Cloud; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Susan Winkelman; and sister-in-law, Brenda Voigt.