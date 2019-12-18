|
Philip Lundsten Tideman
Wahkon - Philip Lundsten Tideman, 93 of Wahkon, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 2 at the Mille Lacs Care Center in Onamia, MN.
Philip was born in Cokato, Minnesota on May 24, 1926 to Carl and Esther Tideman. He spent his childhood and school years in Cokato where his father was history teacher and high school principal.
During his youth, he participated in sports and was an avid Boy Scout, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. During his senior year of high school, Phil enlisted in the US Navy and served as a signalman during WWII on the Destroyer, USS Nicholson.
Philip, like so many other returning veterans, attended college upon military discharge.
He graduated from the University of MN in 1949 with a history major and later a teaching certificate. He then attended University of Nebraska where he received a Master's degree in Geography. His teaching career started at Brainerd, MN and Great Falls, Montana before returning to the U of M and the U of Nebraska to attain his doctorate in Geography.
Philip married Vivian Elving, of Excelsior, in 1953. Over the next few years, they raised 5 children. During this time, Phil served as Chairman of the Geography department at Saint Cloud State for several years and also spent a few years as professor at University of Wyoming.
Although much of his career was in teaching, Phil did, on occasion leave the classroom to work at other jobs. He worked on a dairy farm, was a surveyor with the US Forest Service in Montana, a travel guide, a resort worker, and even got his pilot's license and served as faculty adviser to the Saint Cloud State flying club!
In 1981, after some 31 years of teaching, Phil and Vivian took early retirement to become full-time resort owners and operators of Hazelglade Resort on Mille Lacs Lake.
Along with the resort, Phil became interested in rural electrification. He served as director for 15 years with North Pine and East Central Energy along with being director of United Power Association in Elk River and president of the board for 8 years. In addition, Phil was very active in his local communities of Isle and Wahkon.
Philip, along with wife Vivian, have enjoyed travel, both abroad and here on our continent. They have enjoyed the more simple pleasures of living close to nature, including canoeing, camping, wildlife watching and observing the wonderful world of nature. Through their many years of marriage together, their children and grandchildren have been a most important part of their lives.
Phil is survived by his wife, Vivian; children Steve (Carol) of McGrath, Daniel (Susan) of Rice, Peter (Dell) of Duluth, Heather (Pat Coomes) of Wahkon, Heidi (Terry Williams) of East Bethel, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
