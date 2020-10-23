Phillip C. Schubert



Phillip C. Schubert, age 93, of Saint Cloud, MN formerly of Wahkon, MN passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Saint Cloud VA Health Care System in the Community Living Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be delayed per the wishes of Phillip and the family out of respect for the health and well-being of family and friends. A heartfelt thank you to Mille Lacs Health System Home Care and the Saint Cloud VA Health Care System, specifically the staff on Building 50-1 for the excellent care they provided to Phillip and support to our family. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.



Phillip Conrad Schubert, the fifth of seven children, was born on August 11, 1927 in Isle, MN to Edward and Jane (McGraw) Schubert. As a child he grew up on the family farm during the Great Depression where he learned the value of hard work. He graduated from Isle High School in 1946. Phillip enlisted in the United States Army on October 2, 1946 and served in Kokura, Japan as a light mortar crewman and message center clerk. He received an honorable discharge from active duty on March 10,1948. He worked as a painter in Minneapolis before returning to Wahkon to work on the family farm with his father and two brothers, Vincent and Leonard. Together they operated the dairy farm in addition to raising sheep, pigs and chickens. Phillip and his brother Leonard also did custom silo filling for other farmers in the area. In 1985 he retired from farming and later went to work for Merit Enterprises in Isle, MN as a driver until the age of 81. In retirement Phillip enjoyed observing the neighbors' farming operations, deer hunting, planting pine trees, 4-wheeling, and spending time with his nieces and nephews.



Phillip is survived by his sister,Mary Schubert; and 17 nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Vincent, Raymond, Lawrence and Leonard; and his sister, Alice.









