Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Niezgocki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip J. Niezgocki Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillip J. Niezgocki Sr. Obituary
Phillip J. Niezgocki, Sr.

St. Cloud - Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Phillip J. Niezgocki, Sr., age 88 formerly of St. Cloud who passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Centennial House Assisted Living in Apple Valley. Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate. Burial will take place with military honors at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Phillip was born March 25, 1931 in Hillman, Minnesota. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Phil married Lottie Mae Shaw on August 8, 1953 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator until he established PhilMark Excavating in 1971 which he retired from in 1990. Phil was a firefighter with the Linwood Fire Department for 18 years, serving ten years as the Chief. He was a member of the Wallace Chute American Legion Post #76 and St. Augustine's Parish.

Survivors include his son, Mark (Carla) of Rosemount.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lottie; son, Phillip, Jr.; sister, Rose; brothers, Edward, Joseph, Raymond, John and Andrew.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel Funeral Homes
Download Now