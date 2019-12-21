Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip K. "Phil" Nelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillip K. "Phil" Nelson Obituary
Phillip "Phil" K. Nelson

Rice - A Celebration of Life will be from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Phillip Kay Nelson, age 77, who passed away peacefully at his home in Rice on Thursday, December 19th. A time of sharing will be at 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

Phillip "Phil" Kay Nelson was born on January 1, 1942 in Mason City, IA to Charles and Alma (Pals) Nelson. He was united in marriage to Betty Sobczak on January 16, 1960. Phil and Betty have lived in the St. Cloud area for over 45 years. He worked as a Meat Inspector for USDA for 40 years and retired in 2009. Phil was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing softball, and spending time with his dogs. He was very likeable, could talk to anyone, and had a great sense of humor.

Phil is survived by his wife, Betty of Rice; children, Brenda (Al) Mueller of Bowlus, and Phillip (Simone) Nelson, Jr. of Monticello; siblings, Paul (LeAnn) of Rochester, NY, Naomi (Morris) Janssen of Ely, and Mary Lou (Gordon) Swanson of Askov; grandson, James Maldonardo of Holdingford; great grandson, Cooper Maldonardo of Holdingford; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Obituary, guest book and video tribute available at www.williamsdingmann.com

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Download Now