Phillip L. Tomlinson
St.Cloud - Phillip L. Tomlinson age 79 of St. Cloud passed away on Monday, February 17 at St. Cloud hospital surrounded by family. Phil was born on August 4, 1940 in Wadena, MN to M.D. (Mack) and Ozella Tomlinson. He was a fighter, being born prematurely at 2 lbs, 13 oz, and spent his first 7 weeks in the hospital.
Phil is survived by siblings; Dale (Ellie), Nadine Sagen (Gerry), Bonnie Hansen (Doug), Calvin, Glenice Marxen (Greg), Patricia Heide (David), Michael (Michelle) and Dana (Rita), plus many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation will be at Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on Tuesday 2/25/2020 from 5-6:30 PM and prayer service at 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at Lake Eunice Evangelical Free Church, Detroit Lakes on Wednesday 2/26/2020 at 1:00 PM.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020