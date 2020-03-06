|
Phillip Wayne Kellor
St. Cloud - (A.K.A: "S-P", "Fr. Phil") age 74
of St. Cloud, MN passed away on 3/2/20. Born in MPLS and raised on the east side of St. Paul, Phil graduated from St. Paul Johnson in 1964, excelling in both football and hockey.
Phil enrolled at the U of M, then served in the US Navy from '65-68'on the USS America. Following his honorable discharge, he attended St. Cloud State University, where many lifelong friendships originated through his involvement with the St. Cloud Chapter of the Vet's Club.
One of his longest and greatest treasures was the cabin on Mille Lacs Lake, which he often referred to as "putting his stamp on life." This is where dreams were realized, memories were created, the unraveling of seasons witnessed, the richness of children's laughter heard, and lamenting over a lost walleye during the occasional sit-down with friends and "Dr. Bud".
Phil's love of architecture, and building were at the core of his successful career. His meticulous attention to detail, quality craftsmanship, and relationships built with his customers are signatures on the numerous construction projects throughout the state.
A loving father and devoted husband, he will be remembered for his loyalty, his hobby of helping other people and his ability to bring out the best in those he met.
Survived by Donna (wife of 47 years), Adam (Kara), Leslie, granddaughters (Shiloh, Tigerlilly), and three sisters, Corinne, Winne, and Elaine.
A celebration of Phil's life will be planned for a later date. Memorials preferred at DAV(jobs.dav.org)
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020