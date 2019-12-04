Services
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
Phyllis A. Hartwig

St. Cloud - Phyllis Ann Hartwig, age 88, St. Cloud, MN, died Saturday November 23, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Peace United Church of Christ, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Phyllis was born February 13, 1931 in Forest City Township, Meeker County, MN to George W. and Margaret (Zempel) Ross. She married Ralph L. Hartwig on February 19, 1955 in Litchfield, MN. Phyllis was a member of Peace United Church of Christ where she had served as treasurer. She was a member of Women's Fellowship serving as past president and secretary. Phyllis was a member of St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622 Auxiliary, serving as president from 1982-1983 and was past president of District 3.

Survivors include her children, Allyn (Betsy) Hartwig of Yelm, WA; Ross Hartwig of St. Cloud, MN; Rebecca "Becky" Nieland of St. Cloud, MN; Patti (Tony) Fisher of Watkins, MN; sisters, Jean Fallon of East Grand Forks, MN; Lois (Richard) Warren of Watkins, MN; Margaret Kay (Rick) Ebrele of Champlin, MN; eight grandchildren, Kelsey (Travis) Peterson, Nicole (fiancé Austin Mueller) Fisher, Andrew Fisher, Trevor Nieland, Jerrad Nieland, Megan (Rob) Richards, Jessica Hartwig, and Marrisa Hartwig, and two great grandchildren, Matthew and Samantha.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ralph Hartwig on May 20, 2009, son, Brian Hartwig on May 16, 1976, and son-in-law, Brian Nieland.

Memorials are preferred to Peace United Church of Christ.

Pallbearers will be her nieces and nephews.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019
