Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Gabriel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis H. Gabriel


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis H. Gabriel Obituary
Phyllis H. Gabriel

St. Cloud - Due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the safety of the general public, services will be held privately for Phyllis H. Gabriel, age 96, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Ridgeview assisted living. Burial will take place in St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery in Brandon.

Phyllis was born on July 12, 1923 in Evansville to Nicholas and Lena (Stariha) Schwartz. She married Andrew Gabriel on October 2, 1945 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Brandon. She lived in Breckenridge, Fargo, Brandon, and then St. Cloud since 1986. Phyllis was a member of St. Augustine's Catholic Church, Christian Women, the St. Cloud Eastside V.F.W. #Post 4847 Auxiliary, and the Wait Park American Legion Unit #428 Auxiliary.

She enjoyed playing cards, knitting, cooking, baking, and traveling. Phyllis especially loved spending time with her family.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Kathy (Dale) Johannes of St. Cloud, James (Ellen) Gabriel of Baltimore, Maryland; grandchildren, Kim, Jessica, Andrew, Andy, and Lisa; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Andrew in 1950; and sisters Dolores, Florence, and Frankie.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel Funeral Homes
Download Now