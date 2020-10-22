Phyllis M. Brown
St. Cloud, MN - Phyllis M. Brown, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, October 5, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Countryside SDA Church in Sauk Rapids, MN. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m.
Phyllis Mae Schauer was born on February 28, 1933 to Clarence and Hulda (Boerschel) Schauer on the family farm near Merrill, WI. Her first years of school were at a one-room schoolhouse located on the Schauer farm. The family moved to Charles City, IA when Phyllis was still a young child where she attended school and graduated from CCHS in 1951.
After graduation, Phyllis worked as a computer key-punch operator at the Oliver Farm Equipment Company in Charles City where she met her future husband. She married William D. Brown on July 2, 1955. Bill and Phyl built their house themselves in Charles City and began raising a family of their own. Phyllis was a full-time mom but occasionally worked for the Charles City YMCA doing bookwork. In 1971 the Brown family moved to Detroit Lakes, MN where for several years they owned and operated a family resort, Brown's Breezy Shore. After retiring from the resort life, Phyllis and Bill moved into a nearby lake home and spent many years there until Bill's death. Phyllis then moved to Waite Park, MN to be closer to her children.
Phyllis enjoyed reading, sewing, living by the lake, boat rides, solving crossword puzzles, coffee with friends, and reading her Bible every day. She loved going on motorcycle rides around the MN lakes with Bill. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and hearing all about her great-granddaughters. She will be greatly missed by all of us every day.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, and by her husband Bill on May 10, 2006. She is survived by her children, Bonnie (Stephen) Bologna of St. Cloud, Kenneth (Ann) Brown of Cokato, Brian (Patrice) Brown of Hanover, Peggy (Andrew) Steffl, of North Oaks; her grandchildren, Michael (Chelsea) Bologna, James (Emma) Bologna, Joseph Bologna, & Elizabeth Bologna; Hosea Brown, Theodore Brown, & Sarah Brown; Tyler Brown, David Brown, & Paul Brown; Anthony Steffl, Mark Steffl, & Andrew (AJ) Steffl; and great-granddaughters, Sofia & Olivia Bologna.
Phyllis will be remembered as a loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a hard-worker, never complained about anything, was strong in her faith, and was grateful for every day. She moved through life with peaceful grace.
Live Stream available at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG5yhVyO8dTFP3BMgGmPRNA/