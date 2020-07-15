Phyllis M. GaetzSt. Cloud, MN - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Phyllis Marie Gaetz, age 91 of St. Cloud. She died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Reverend LeRoy Scheierl will be the celebrant. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at St. Paul's Catholic Church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.Phyllis was born in Eden Valley, MN the daughter of Frank and Elizabeth (Gross) Arnold. She attended school in Eden Valley. On September 15, 1951, she was united in marriage to John Phillip Gaetz in Eden Valley, MN. Seven children were born to this union. Raising her children and her family was her pride and joy.After her children were all in school, she attended St. Cloud Business College and got a job at Madison Elementary School. She worked in the school business office for 18 years, retiring in 1990. She then did some traveling with her husband until his death on February 20, 1995. St. Cloud has been her home since that time.She loved to bowl, play cribbage at the Whitney Center, play bingo at Mystic Lake, and spend time with her family. She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in St. Cloud.She is survived by; her daughters and sons, Bob (Shelley) Gaetz, Linda (Jerry) Weber, Larry (Berta) Gaetz, Jim (Patti) Gaetz, John (Lisa) Gaetz, Karen (Bob) Cook, Sherie (Pat) Dotzler, 20 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, other relatives and many friends.In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, and her 13 brothers and sisters.