|
|
Priscilla Mohrenweiser, a resident of Covenant Village, Golden Valley, MN, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019 at the age of 89. A service to give thanks for and to celebrate her life will be held at Covenant Village on June 6, 2019 at 2 p.m.
Priscilla was born on October 15, 1929 to Minnie and Alfred Johnson. After graduating from Foley High School, she attended North Park College in Chicago, IL. and then transferred to St Cloud State University where she graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Elementary Education.
On June 16, 1956 she married Alan Mohrenweiser. While Alan was completing his seminary training in St. Louis, Missouri, Priscilla taught in elementary schools. They then moved first to Cambridge, Iowa and then finally back to St. Cloud, MN.
In 1970 after a long illness, Alan passed away. Priscilla then moved to Altonia, Brazil with Bethany Fellowship and taught there for five years. She then returned to St. Cloud and continued teaching for a number of years.
Priscilla also enjoyed buying/selling antiques and playing board games. Scrabble was a game that both her husband Alan and Priscilla had enjoyed greatly throughout their years together. In August of 2004, Priscilla retired to Covenant Village in Golden Valley, MN.
She was very active in her church and with her prayer ministry. She authored two books on communicating with and listening to God. A good number of friends, Covenant pastors and Covenant leaders often sought Priscilla's counsel, encouragement and prayer ministry. They recognized and appreciated her spiritual gifts and her deep relationship with her Savior, Jesus.
Priscilla was preceded in death by her husband Alan, her parents Alfred and Minnie Johnson, sisters Thelma and Leona, and brothers Myron, Gordon, Ralph, Silas, Luther and Howard.
She is survived by a sister, Erma (Bob) Bergstrom of Bock, MN and many nieces and nephews.
Peace be to her memory.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 21, 2019