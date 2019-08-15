|
Rainer M. Landwehr
Watkins - Watkins - Mass of Christian Burial for Rainer M. Landwehr, 88 of Watkins, will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in St. Nicholas. Rainer passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday at the St. Anthony Catholic Parish Center in Watkins. Visitation will continue from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Ertl Funeral Home in Watkins. Interment will be in the St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery.
Rainer was born on January 17, 1931 in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He was the son of Clemens and Francis (Imholte) Landwehr. He graduated from St. Cloud Tech in 1948. On June 5, 1950, Rainer was united in marriage to Geraldine Klein in Rockville.
Survivors include his children, Thomas (Vickie) Landwehr of Watkins, Larry Landwehr of Phoenix, AZ, Dennis (Marlene) Landwehr of Watkins, Bryan Landwehr (Lynette Koepp) of Watkins, Dale Landwehr, Marcia (Tom) Wirtzfeld of Cold Spring, Joan (Gary) Pederson of St. Cloud, Charlotte (Maurice) Coles of Nevada, Renee Winczewski (Jim Morgan) of Big Lake, Mary (Dean) Fesenmaier of St. Cloud; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Mildred Hara of Cold Spring, Vivian Backes of Richmond, Janet (Erv) Walz of Cold Spring; sisters-in-law, Viola Landwehr, Angie Landwehr of St. Augusta; brother-in-law, John Undersander of Waite Park.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Brothers and sisters and their spouses, Clara and Francis Jude, Bruno and Agnes Landwehr, Sally and John Murray, Harold Landwehr, Clifford Landwehr, Delphine Undersander, Roman Landwehr, Eldred Landwehr; brothers-in-law, Stan Hara, Daniel Backus.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 15, 2019