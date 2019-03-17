|
|
Rajah Afife Haik Kolb
Mendota Heights, MN - Family & friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1154 Seminole Ave., West St. Paul. A visitation will be held 4 - 7 p.m. with a Maronite incense prayer service at 5 p.m. by Chorbishop Sharbel Maroun, Friday March 22 at Klecatsky West Funeral Home, 1051 Robert St., West St. Paul, and also one hour prior to Saturday's service at the church. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery.
Rajah passed away on March 2, 2019 in St. Cloud, with her loving family at her side. She was born February 24, 1926, in Minneapolis to Charles Haik and Afife Bitar Haik. She graduated in 1944 from Edison High School, and began working at the University of Minnesota, in the Department of Plant Pathology as a Clerk-Stenographer. It is here she met a handsome student in the department, John (Jack) Kolb. He invited her to a picnic lunch on campus and the rest is history. Rajah and Jack married on May 5, 1951, eventually settling in South Minneapolis where they were active in St. Kevin's Parish and began raising their family, three sons and two daughters. In 1973, they moved to Eagan, where together they successfully operated their business, Turf Supply Company, for over thirty years. They became active in St. Joseph's Parish of West St. Paul. Throughout the community they cultivated gorgeous flower gardens and many friendships.
Rajah was especially devoted to her children, grandchildren, and Godchildren, always reminding them why they were special and unique. She was warm and enchanting, possessing the distinct gift of making everyone feel that they were the most important person in the world. Even during her later years, she took her many caregivers at St. Benedict's Senior Center under her wing, offering them her compassion and her wisdom. She was a world traveler, and especially enjoyed her visits to her family in Lebanon and Jack's family in Germany.
Rajah was deeply devoted to Catholic education and spiritual healing. She served as a Trustee for St. Thomas Academy and the College of St. Benedict. She tirelessly fundraised for the Convent of The Visitation School as well as for the Carondelet Sisters and their network of free health clinics. Rajah and Jack were generously committed to philanthropy as well as active members of Serra International. Rajah held the rank of Dame Commander in the Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem.
Rajah was preceded in death by her adoring husband Jack and her parents Afife and Charles Haik. She is survived and will be greatly missed by her five children, Michael, Littleton, CO; Melanie (Christian) Schmidt, St. Cloud, MN; David (Karen), Minnetrista, MN; John (Susan), St. Cloud, MN; and Amelia (Rick) Daniels, Eau Claire, WI. She is also survived by her 17 cherished grandchildren, her beloved sister Amelia Marie Gallagher, and brothers Albert Charles and Raymond Alfred Haik.
The family would like to thank Rajah's Home Health Aides and Senior Care Companion, Liz, at St. Benedict's Senior Community. They were her extended family. She loved them and was grateful for their tender care.
Memorial donations may be made to The College of St Benedict, 37 S. College Ave. St Joseph, MN. 56374, please direct to The Kolb Family Endowment in the memo.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 17, 2019