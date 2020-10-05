Ralph A. DrontleRichmond - A funeral service will be 12:30 p.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Cold Spring Baseball Park, 700 1st St S, Cold Spring, MN 56320 for Ralph A. Drontle, age 79. He died Friday, October 2, at his annual fishing trip to Leech Lake with family by his side. Burial will be in the St. Boniface parish cemetery in Cold Spring. For those attending the visitation and service, a mask is required and please practice social distancing. Please join the family in casual athletic attire for the service.A visitation for family and friends will be from 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN.Ralph was born on December 21, 1940, in Richmond, MN to Peter and Ida (Braegelmann) Drontle. He graduated from St. Boniface High School, Cold Spring, MN. Ralph married Lorraine Boeckman on April 11, 1961, and together they raised 7 children. Lorraine died in 1986. Ralph married Susan Finke Keller on May 6, 1994. He farmed north of Richmond his entire life. Ralph was an avid sports fan, especially baseball and all high school sports, cheering on the children and grandchildren in their activities. They loved their backyard birds, sports events, casino trips and many friendships. Ralph was a gentle person, yet a social magnet.Survivors include his wife, Sue; children, Roger (Nancy), Kevin (Marilyn), Linda (Todd) Drontle Thompson, Lisa (Gary) Drontle Distel, Dennis (Kat), Sheila (Tim) Court, Greg; step-children, Katy (James), Kristine (Joe) Sullivan; siblings, Peter, Raymond, Bernice Kremers, Marie Hansen, Martha Salzer, Jenny Buerman, Theresa Brunner, Liz Loecken, Margie Imdieke; 20 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lorraine; siblings, Clarence, Tony, Marcella Mueller.