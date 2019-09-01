Services
Patton-Schad Funeral Service
620 Beltline Road
Sauk Centre, MN 56378
320-352-3089
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church
Sauk Centre, MN
Ralph Braun


1925 - 2019
Ralph Braun Obituary
Ralph Braun

Sauk Centre - Ralph Braun, 94, of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully August 27, 2019 at Sauk Centre CentraCare Nursing Care Center (formerly St. Michael's Care Center) in Sauk Centre.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Visitation will be held from 4 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre. Visitation will continue 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning at the funeral home. Interment with military honors, Calvary Cemetery, Sauk Centre.

Ralph was born to Edward and Katherine (Wengler) Braun in Elrosa, MN. Ralph married Mary Ann Wiebolt on October 13, 1947. Ralph owned and operated Albany Home Bakery and later, Ralph's Home Bakery, Sauk Centre until his retirement in 1985.

Ralph was the State Commander of VFW and was an active member in many veterans and civic organizations.

Survivors include his children, Sandi Radzak of Sartell, Roger (Mary) Braun of Willmar, Jean Carruthers of Lewisville, TX and Cindy (John) Fischer of Rice; 12 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; siblings, Linus (Carol), Richard (Marlene), Duane (Lois), Ron, and Joan (Bill) Moening;, and brother-in-law, Bernie Wiebolt.

Preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann; son-in-law, David Carruthers; parents; 5 sisters and 1brother.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.

Arrangements with Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre www.pattonschad.com



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 1, 2019
