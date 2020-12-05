Ralph "Mac" BuermanRichmond - A kind, gentle and humble man who brought joy with his endearing smile, wittiness and contagious laughter went home to be with the Lord on December 3, 2020. Ralph "Mac" Buerman died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. A private mass for immediate family only will be held Monday, December 7, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN. The service will be live streamed. Please join us via Wenner Funeral Home Facebook page.Ralph was born in Farming, MN to John and Mary (Vogt) Buerman on November 29, 1933. He married Monica Torborg on January 2, 1958 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN. He served in the U.S. Army, farmed nearly 40 years and enjoyed being active in his church and community. Ralph loved to farm, and in his leisure time enjoyed playing and watching sports, especially baseball and softball. He had a beautiful voice and love for music which included playing piano, harmonica, trombone, and accordion. He loved playing cards, dancing and wood-working. He led by example rather than words. He loved the simple things in life, and valued his faith, friends, and treasured his time spent with family. All of these special qualities will be cherished and carried on by his family. He will be forever missed.Survivors include his children, Linda (Dave) Braegelmann of Albany, Karen (Roger) Stommes of Cold Spring, Diane (John) Kremer of St. Cloud, Mary (Erv) Mueller of Cold Spring, Eileen (Rob) Litchy of Avon, Nancy (Warren) Acker of Oronoco, Patti (Keith) Schaefer of Richmond, Ron (Doris) Buerman of Albany, and Lisa (Luke) Mitchell of St. Anna; 29 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and sister/brother-in-laws Jenny Buerman, Mildred Buerman, Vi Torborg, Bernice Evens, Virginia Torborg, Delores Torborg, Herb and Emmy Torborg, Urban Torborg, and Sister Mary Josephine Torborg.Ralph was proceeded in death by his wife Monica, parents John and Mary; in-laws Henry and Francis Torborg, brothers: Jerome and Werner; brother/sister-in-laws Jeanette Buerman, JoAnn Torborg, Al and Alice Lauer, Kathy Torborg, Trudy Torborg, Norb and Mary Helen Torborg, Alfred Torborg, Ben Kalthoff, Ralph Evens, and Jerome Torborg.We would like to thank St. Croix Hospice Center for their exceptional care during Ralph's short battle with cancer.