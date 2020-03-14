|
|
Ralph J. Fuchs
Paynesville - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville, MN for Ralph John Fuchs, age 87 of Paynesville. He died on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the CentraCare Paynesville Care Center in Paynesville, MN. Reverend Glenn Kyrstosek will be the celebrant. Burial will be in St. Louis Parish Cemetery, Paynesville. Visitation will start after 10:00 A.M. and will end at the start of the funeral. Due to the current public health concerns with the worldwide out-break of the Coronavirus COVID-19, our family understands if you feel uneasy attending Ralph's service.
Ralph was born on October 15, 1932 on a farm near Regal, MN the son of Leander and Margaret (Lieser) Fuchs. He grew up on the family farm and attended country school at Regal, MN. He enlisted into the United States Army in 1954. While in the military he served overseas in Germany with the 265th Gunnery Battalion. After his Honorable Discharge in 1956, he returned to Minnesota living in Minneapolis, working as a driver for metro bus.
On May 10, 1958, he was united in marriage to Rosalie Koger at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Minneapolis, MN. After their marriage they moved to their farm near Roscoe. They lived and farmed there for 35 years. In 1993, they moved into Paynesville and this has been their home since that time.
Ralph enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, playing cards and most importantly spending time with family and friends. He was known for his sense of humor, and overall love of life. He was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church, Paynesville American Legion Post 271, and St. Joseph's Society of Roscoe.
In addition to his parents, and son Mike, he was preceded in death by his brothers Harold and Kenneth, and one sister Margie.
He is survived by; his wife of 61 years, Rosalie of Paynesville, two daughters, Nancy (Steven) Hoppe of Hackensack, MN, Diane (James) Buckentine of Clear Lake, MN, and one son John (Tanyele) Fuchs of St. Cloud, MN, 8 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren; two brothers, Alvin (Vonnie) Fuchs and Jim (Kathy) Fuchs both of Spring Hill, MN, and one sister Jeanette (Orville) Spanier of Farming, MN, other relatives and many friends.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020