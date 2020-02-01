Services
Wenner Funeral Home
151 Oakwood Ave Se
Richmond, MN 56368
(320) 685-7762
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wenner Funeral Home
151 Oakwood Ave Se
Richmond, MN 56368
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Jacobs Prairie, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Jacobs Prairie, MN
Ralph J. Schmitt


1947 - 2020
Ralph J. Schmitt Obituary
Ralph J. Schmitt

St. Joseph - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church in Jacobs Prairie, MN for Ralph Schmitt, age 72, who died Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue Saturday morning one hour before the service at the church.

Ralph was born on July 19, 1947 on the family farm in Jacobs Prairie, MN to Alphonse and Ann (Kraemer) Schmitt.

Ralph was a truck driver for Nash Finch Company for over 30 years. He liked to fish, loved his German ancestry, classic cars, spending time with his grandkids, and restoring John Deere tractors. Donating blood was important to him and he donated over 18 gallons to the American Red Cross.

He is survived by his partner, Julie Bieber: children, Kerry (Chris) Flynn, Aaron (Shawn), Kelly (Brian) Lassi; siblings, Darlene (Roger) Klein, Elmer (Jane), Jerry (Barb+), Marvin (Ilene); grandchildren, Taylor, Morgan, Kiana, Kyla, Grace, Samuel, and Avalyn.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020
