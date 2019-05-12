|
Ralph L. Johnson
Upsala - Ralph L. Johnson 95 year old resident of Upsala, went to be with his Lord on May 8, 2019 after a short illness. Ralph passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Word of Life Church in Upsala with Rev. Wayne Hjermstad officiating. Burial will take place in the Gethsemane Lutheran Cemetery in Upsala, MN. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 and one hour prior to service at the church in Upsala. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 12, 2019