Ralph R. Opatz
Sun City, AZ and formerly of St. Cloud - Memorial Services will be held later in the spring for Ralph R. Opatz, age 95 of Sun City, Arizona and formerly of St. Cloud who passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at his home in Sun City.
Ralph was born September 12, 1924 in Foley, Minnesota to Simon and Adeline (Sobiech) Opatz. He was a United States Marine Corps Veteran of WWII from 1943-1946 serving in the South Pacific. He attended St. John's University, graduating in 1949. Ralph married Patricia Gits on November 24, 1949 at St. John's Abbey Church. He taught and coached football at Cathedral High School for four years. Ralph was Superintendent of the Pierz School District from 1953 until 1957. He joined Mutual Service Insurance Company in Sauk Rapids as an agent for 33 years, retiring in 1991. After his retirement he was a courier for Quest Diagnostic for nine years which he thoroughly enjoyed. His wife Patricia preceded him in death in August of 2000. Ralph met Gitta Cryder in Sun City, Arizona and they were married on December 4, 2004. He was a member of St. Clement's of Rome Catholic Church in Sun City. Past member of St. Mary's Cathedral, Knight of Columbus Council #961 and was past Grand Knight of the St. Isadore Knight of Columbus Council in Pierz.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Gitta of Sun City, Arizona; ten children, Mary Pat Opatz-Herges (John) of St. Cloud, Joe of The Villages, Florida, Ann Opatz (Mic Stowell) of Minneapolis, Paul (Diane) of St. Cloud, Margaret Opatz Dittrich (Mark) of St. Paul, Charlie (Gail) of Winona, Andy (Linda) of Sauk Rapids, Patrick (Stephanie) of St. Paul and Clare Opatz-Osgood (Joe) of St. Cloud; 16 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; siblings, Eileen Berger of White Bear Lake, Don (Marge) of Vadnais Heights and Jane (Jake) Lynch of Bloomington; sister-in-law, Peg Opatz of Bloomington.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia; brothers, Jim and Gerry.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019