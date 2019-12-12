|
Ramona E. "Mona" Braun
Clear Lake - A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Ramona Elizabeth Braun, age 95 of Clear Lake. She died at her home on December 10, 2019. The Reverend Virgil Helmin will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be at a later date. Visitation will be after 10:00 A.M. until the funeral starts on Saturday. A Rosary will be prayed at 10:30 A.M. at the church.
Mona was born on October 31, 1924 at Clear Lake, the daughter of Lawrence B. and Henrietta (Kilian) Juenemann. As a young girl she attended school in Clear Lake and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1942.
On September 28, 1948 she was united in marriage to Donald J. Braun at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake. Two children were born to this union. Mona was a homemaker most of her life and enjoyed raising their two children. She also enjoyed camping and socializing with her friends and extended family.
She was a long-time member of St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake. She was also a member of Catholic Daughters of St. Rose of Lima, Life Time Member of St. Marcus Christian Women, American Legion Post 354 Auxiliary of Clear Lake, Post 4847 Auxiliary of St. Cloud and Clear Lake Lioness Club.
Mona gifted her body to the University of Minnesota Deeded Body Program in which it will be used to help people studying to be medical professionals!
In addition to her parents and husband Donald (December 18, 2017), she was preceded in death by one son, Brad.
She is survived by one daughter, Wanda (Bernie) Selix of Elk River; one daughter-in-law, Paula Braun of Clear Lake; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Poor Clares Monastery and .
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019