Randal Ryan Hohbein
Rice - A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 3 at 12:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3 11:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M.at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A private family burial will be held at the North Dakota State Veterans Cemetery in Mandan, ND.
The arrangements for Randy are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls MN. 320-632-4393
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 1, 2019