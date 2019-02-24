Services
St Benedict's Church
212 1st St SW
Avon, MN 56310
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Benedict's Church (front gathering room)
Avon, MN
St. Cloud - Beloved son of Duane and Gloria Pierson, Randy (age 56) left us unexpectedly on February 6th, 2019. Randy was born in June of 1962 in Chaska, MN and resided in Avon, MN. Randy was one of four children; a big brother to three little sisters. He is survived by his parents, his son Tim Pierson of Maple Grove, and his three sisters: Lori Childers of Chaska, Stacie Bensen of Maple Grove, and Michele Swantek of St. Cloud.

Randy had a passion for racing; whether it was snowmobiles, motorcycles, hydroplanes, or go-karts; and an obsession for going fast. This obsession took him, his son, family members, and many friends traveling all over the country.

Randy was loved and will be missed by all. The family thanks everyone for their kind words of sympathy and cards. A "Remembrance Gathering" (celebration of Randy's life) is planned for the March 3rd from 1 to 4 pm at St. Benedict's Church (front gathering room) in Avon, MN.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 24, 2019
