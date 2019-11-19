|
|
Randy J. Lemm
Sartell, MN - A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Randy J. Lemm, age 62, of Sartell, who passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Country Manor in Sartell. Pastor Bruce Tessen will officiate. Entombment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.
Randy was born on December 16, 1956 in Coon Rapids, Minnesota to Omar and Verdena (Peneault) Lemm. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps. Randy worked several jobs throughout his life, retiring in maintenance.
He enjoyed the movies, good television programs, and spending time with his family.
Randy is survived by his children, Josh (Nadine) Lemm, Angela (Kevin) Maas, Veronica (Jake) Chapp, Jared Lemm, and Stephanie Lemm; grandchildren, Julia Lemm, Kirsten Lemm, Marissa Lemm, Ethan Maas, Ashley Maas, Joseph Chapp, Avery Chapp, Elaina Chapp, Lukas Lemm, Malakai Caudle, Henry Caudle, Mark Seda, Aubrey Seda, Josie Lemm, and Austin Lemm; brothers, Paul Lemm, Alan Lemm, and Nick Lemm; sisters, Karen Wehle, Fern Wallskog, Rajean Borgman, and Christine Werbowski; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Omar and Verdena Lemm and his brothers, Bruce Lemm and David Lemm.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019