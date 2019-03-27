Raymond D. Dockendorf



St. Augusta - Mass of Christian burial service for Raymond D. Dockendorf 81, of St. Augusta, will be at 11:00AM, Saturday, March 30 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00PM on Friday, March 29 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Parish Prayers will be at 4:00PM. Visitation will continue Saturday from 10:00Am until the time of service at the Church. Arrangements are with Miller Carlin Funeral Home.



Raymond Donald Dockendorf was born on November 23, 1937 in Shooks, MN to John and Clara (Schreiner) Dockendorf. He attended school in Kelliher. Ray served in the US Army. He was united in marriage to AnnMarie Olsen on August 10, 1961 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He worked for over 35 years at St. Cloud State University retiring in 2000. Ray enjoyed hunting, camping, square dancing, inventing, and especially spending time with his family. Ray is a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, St. Cloud #622, the Waite Park Moose Lodge, chapter 417, and Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud.



Ray is survived by his wife, Ann of St. Augusta, daughter, Lisa (Glen) Konz of Clearwater, granddaughters, Hayley and Ashley, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Also surviving are brother, Edwin (Ruth) of St. Cloud, sisters Rosemary Jonas of Michigan, Lorayne Reser of Indiana, and Clarita (Wally) Rennemo of Kelliher, MN.



He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Robert, sisters, Dorothy Kippley, and Alice Schriefels.



Ray's Family would like to thank the Hospice staff at Home, the St. Cloud Hospital, and the St. Cloud Veterans Affairs Medical Center Hospice staff.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 27, 2019