Dare's Funeral & Cremation Services
805 Main Street NW
Elk River, MN 55330
(763) 441-1212
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dare's Funeral & Cremation Services
805 Main Street NW
Elk River, MN 55330
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Andrews Catholic Church
566 4th St.
Elk River, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Andrews Catholic Church
566 4th St
Elk River, MN
Raymond H. Bentfield


Raymond H. Bentfield

Elk River - Raymond H. Bentfield, age 75, has been welcomed into eternal life, surrounded by family and loving support after his six year courageous battle with cancer. Ray died in his home, filled with the joys of this life, on March 19, 2019.

Ray was born on July 14, 1943, in Sauk Centre, Minnesota, the fifth of John and Leona (Eibensteiner) Bentfield's seven children.

Ray's love of reading and knowledge began as a child. He graduated from District 157, in Sauk Centre; and Western Central School of Agriculture, University of Minnesota, in 1961. Ray served in the US Navy on the USS Ranger, graduating from the Navy Academy, San Diego, in 1964. He worked at Chrysler Motors in Coon Rapids for 30+ years. His mechanic skills were always readily available to help family and friends into his retirement. Among Ray's most memorable family vacations was his time at DisneyWorld's Epcot Center. He loved numerous sports and hobbies, celebrated with family and friends.

On February 5, 1972, Ray married the love of his life, Jeanne. Their life with Renae, Cher and Michelle brought endless adventures, creating lasting stories to be shared for years to come. The love Ray and Jeanne had for their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren live on now as treasured memories.

Preceeding him in death were his parents; and his wife, Jeanne, who died on January 22, 2018.

Ray is survived by his step-daughters and their families; and beloved siblings, Beatrice Monn (St. Cloud, MN), Merina Odegard (Sauk Centre, MN), Vernon Bentfield (Sauk Centre, MN), Rita Hacker (Royalton, MN), Marvin Bentfield (Maple Plain, MN), Linda Dirkes (Sauk Centre, MN) and their families; and Ray's Godsons, nephews Mark Monn (Minneapolis, MN) and Ron Bentfield (Sauk Centre, MN); along with numerous cousins and their families, and a life-long family friend, Elizabeth.

Visitation will be 4-7:00PM on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Dare's Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW Elk River, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 566 4th St. Elk River, MN. with visitation one hour prior to Mass. A luncheon will follow. Internment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be sent to Sharing & Caring Hands in Ray's memory. Arrangements by Dare's Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 21, 2019
