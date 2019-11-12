|
|
Regina Lust Heid
Waite Park - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waite Park for Regina Lust Heid, age 92, of Waite Park who passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Country Manor in Sartell. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery in Pierz, Minnesota.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Parish Prayers will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Regina was born on February 4, 1927 in Buckman to John & Mamie (Anderson) Theis. She married Edward Lust on June 13, 1950 in Buckman. She lived and farmed near Pierz until Edward's death on February 27, 1970. She taught grade school in various public & parochial schools in Morrison County. Regina married Gerald Heid on May 18, 1983 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waite Park. Gerald passed away on December 29, 2004. She was a member of St. Joseph's Christian Women, Daughters of Isabella, Waite Park Senior Citizens and several Mission and card groups. She enjoyed home making, playing cards, jigsaw puzzles, arranging furniture, computer games and visiting her large family. "A mother holds her children's hands for a while ... their hearts forever."
Regina is survived by her children, Judi (Rodney) Schindele of St. Augusta, Dori Lust of Waite Park, Mary (David) Proell of Avon, James Lust of Waite Park, LoRetta (Richard) James-Gasser of Edina; stepchildren, Donald Heid of Kimball, Peter Heid of Kimball, Paul Heid of Kimball, Roland (Gale) Heid of Kingston, John (Mary Ann) Heid of Watkins, Linda (Ronald) Plamann of Kimball, Mary Heid of Watkins, Marlene (Tom) Konz of Pearl Lake, Cindy (Steve) Geislinger of Watkins, Elaine (Mark) Beehler of Bemidji, Jackie (Rich Woenker) Heid of Elk River, Janet (Jim) Krasowski of Minnetrista, Jerry Jr. Heid of North Dakota; 25 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; sister and brothers, Ruth Bollig of Sartell, James Theis of Buckman and Curtis Theis of Buckman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Edward; son, Robert Lust; second husband, Gerald Heid; stepdaughter, Diane Heid; son-in-law, Danny Strohmeier; brothers, Bill, Joseph, Peter, Ted, twin brother Frank, Charles; and sisters Mary Alford, Christine Kirkeby, Frances Sahr, Alice Przybilla and Anna Lubich.
The family thanks the wonderful and caring staff of Country Manor Campus, Memory Care Unit and St. Croix Hospice of Sartell.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019