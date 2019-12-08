Services
Shelley Funeral Chapels - Swanville Chapel
211 Degraff Ave
Swanville, MN 56382
(320) 632-5242
Regina R. Grittner

Little Falls - Regina R. Grittner, 94 year old resident of Little Falls, MN, formerly of Royalton, MN, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. Burial will be at St. Michael's Parish Cemetery in Buckman, MN. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 AM on Wednesday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN (320)632-5242.

www.shelleyfuneralchapels.com



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
