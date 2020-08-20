1/1
Renate M. Chaika
1937 - 2020
Renate M. Chaika

Sauk Rapids - Celebration of Life will be at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Renate M. Chaika, age 83, who passed away Wednesday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Rev. Dr. Timothy Rehwaldt will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the funeral home.

Renate was born June 20, 1937 in Bremerhaven, Germany to Fritz & Frieda (Peper) Schroeder. She married William Chaika on October 22, 1957 in Bremerhaven, Germany. Renate was a homemaker and also worked in the office at JC Penney for four years. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Popple Creek and Sauk Rapids American Legion Auxiliary where she was a former President and member of the Color Guard. Renate enjoyed bowling, reading, crocheting, knitting, traveling, trips to the casino, and spending time with her family. She was caring, giving, feisty, and had a huge heart. Renate was proud of being an Air Force wife, and proud of her family and being an American citizen.

Renate is survived by her daughter, Beverly (Richard) Scharber of St. Cloud; daughter-in-law, Beverly Mendel of Sauk Rapids; grandson, Austin Chaika of St. Cloud; step-granddaughter, Linda Erickson of Anoka; she was very close to her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law on the Chaika side of the family. Renate was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William in 2018; son, Michael; sister, Hannah Laas; and step-granddaughter, Janette Scharber.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






Published in St. Cloud Times from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
11:00 AM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
AUG
27
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Memories & Condolences
