Resources
More Obituaries for René Madsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

René Evette (Tuholsky) Madsen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
René Evette (Tuholsky) Madsen Obituary
René Evette (Tuholsky) Madsen

Saint Cloud - Rene Madsen found those in need, responded with compassion, understanding, and creative expressions of uplifting affection, and helped us become better versions of ourselves.

A graduate of Holdingford H.S., College of St. Scholastica, and UW-Eau Claire, Rene proudly served students and staff in many locales over her 25-year professional career as a School Psychologist, most recently forming her own business in order to provide services to well-loved schools around the state.

On Saturday, September 21, Rene' passed away in Saint Cloud, MN. She is survived by her husband, Spencer Madsen of Clear Lake, MN; her parents, Ray & Evonne Tuholsky of Avon, MN; and more than one soul she rescued. A mid-October memorial is being planned.

Aloha, Rene



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of René's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.