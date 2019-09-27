|
René Evette (Tuholsky) Madsen
Saint Cloud - Rene Madsen found those in need, responded with compassion, understanding, and creative expressions of uplifting affection, and helped us become better versions of ourselves.
A graduate of Holdingford H.S., College of St. Scholastica, and UW-Eau Claire, Rene proudly served students and staff in many locales over her 25-year professional career as a School Psychologist, most recently forming her own business in order to provide services to well-loved schools around the state.
On Saturday, September 21, Rene' passed away in Saint Cloud, MN. She is survived by her husband, Spencer Madsen of Clear Lake, MN; her parents, Ray & Evonne Tuholsky of Avon, MN; and more than one soul she rescued. A mid-October memorial is being planned.
Aloha, Rene
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 27, 2019