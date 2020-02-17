|
Renee F. (Landwehr) Morgan
Big Lake, MN - A Gathering of Family and Friends Celebrating the Life of Renee F. (Landwehr) Morgan, age 56 of Big Lake, Minnesota will be from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the 400 Club at 25958 Lake Road, St. Cloud, Minnesota. Renee passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, February 16, 2020 surrounded by her family. Renee fought a courageous yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer.
Renee was born July 10, 1963 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Rainer and Geraldine (Klein) Landwehr. She was a longtime employee of Xcel Energy in Minneapolis and later employed by Zel Skin in Edina.
Renee is survived by her loving husband and best friend, Jim; step-children, Brad Morgan (Amy Newland), Michelle (Dustin) Tuley; step-grandchildren, Morgan and Savannah; brothers, Thomas (Vicki), Larry, Dennis (Marlene), Bryan (Lynette Koepp) and Dale; sisters, Marcia (Tom) Wirtzfeld, Joan (Gary) Pederson, Charlotte (Maurice) Coles, Mary (Dean) Fesenmaier; many nieces and nephews and her dog, Cooper.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to donor's choice.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020