1/1
Renee F. (Borgert) Stang
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Renee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Renee F. (Borgert) Stang

Sartell - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Sartell, MN for Renee F. Stang, who passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 11, 2020, at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Rev. Ron Weyrens will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Sartell, and one hour to Mass at the church on Thursday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Renee Florence Borgert was born on May 18, 1938, to Lawrence and Louise (Battis) Borgert in St. Cloud. She graduated from Cathedral High School and went on to one year of beauty school. She worked as a beautician for many years. She married Alphonse Frederick Stang who she met at the Sartell Winterhaven Roller Rink and together they raised six children in their loving home. Renee walked strongly in her faith as a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and was a member of the choir, as well as the Christian Mothers, and Daughters of Isabella. She loved to sing and was also a member of the Sartell Community Singers. Renee enjoyed helping her community and will be remembered for her time volunteering for her church's fall festival and Catholic Charities. Above all else, she enjoyed playing the accordion, cards, puzzles, crafts, and spending time with family. Renee was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Renee is survived by her children, Douglas (Nancy) Stang of Sartell, Sandra (Chris) Backmann of Sartell, Cynthia (Stan) Tschida of Albany, Paul Stang of Sartell, Lawrence (Karen) Stang of Lake Elmo; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; brother, Gene Borgert of Sartell; sisters-in-law, Josie Meyer, Carole Trautz, Mary Lou Stang, Geraldine Stang, Kay Stang, Dolores Crowell; and brother-in-law, Steve Raab.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Al on September 10, 2000; son, Darrell on April 23, 2015; brothers, Kenneth, Richard, and Loren; and sisters, Mary Solandi, Donna Raab, and Kathleen Thometz.

Memorials are preferred to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved