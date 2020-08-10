Renee Miller

Renee MillerSt. Cloud - Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Christ Church Newman Center for Renee Kuznia Miller. Reverend Joe Herzing will officiate. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery in Crookston Minnesota.Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Christ Church Newman Center and one hour prior to services on Friday. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.After a fierce 3-year fight with cancer, Renee a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed peacefully on March 31, 2020 at her daughter's home in Gilbert, Arizona.Renee was born August 25, 1957, in Crookston, Minnesota to John and Bette (LaPlante) Kuznia and spent her childhood working on the farm with her parents. She was a farm kid at heart and loved the Red River Valley. We will forever miss her cheerful and loving nature and her beautiful smile. Renee's wit, generosity, sense of style, warmth, sassiness, wisdom, love of golf and infectious laugh are the trademark qualities that her friends and family have cherished most about her. The greatest joys of her life were living a life of love and adventure with Bob, raising her daughter Betsy to be a strong and independent woman, witnessing the birth of Gianna, her beautiful granddaughter, and the countless years of recruiting many talented students to St. John's University and the College of St. Benedict. Bob and Renee were married in 1982 and spent most of their married life in St Cloud Minnesota. In recent years they spent much of their time living in Gold Canyon, Arizona to be near Betsy and her family. Renee relished traveling the world with Bob and Betsy and making countless memories.Renee is survived by her husband Bob Miller, daughter Betsy (Beau) Belczak, granddaughter Gianna; sister Paula (Wally) Kuznia Storm; mother-in-law Kathleen Miller and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Bette Kuznia and father-in-law Philip Miller.In Lieu of flowers please send donations towards Renee's fight toward brain cancer! A memorial fund has been set up in the name of Renee Kuznia Miller - Mayo Clinic Neuroscience research program under supervision of Doctor Bendock.All donations can be mailed directly to: Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 13400 East Shea Boulevard Scottsdale, Arizona 85259.