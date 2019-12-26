|
Rhonda Jean Brenna Mastey
Cloquet - Rhonda Jean Brenna Mastey, age 68, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019. She was born April 22, 1951 in Middle River, MN to Russell and Jeanne Brenna. She was born and raised in Cloquet, MN and was preceded in death by her husband Florian and her beloved father Russell.
For many years Rhonda was the smiling receptionist at the St. Cloud JCPenney salon - it suited both her social liveliness and her love of all thing's beauty. Her faith was the center of her life and she cherished her service at St. Francis Xavier church - always trying to live a life of kindness, which was evident in how quickly people came to love her.
Rhonda is survived by her mother, Jeanne; brothers, Russell and Charles Brenna; sisters, Carrie Harildstad and Kristi (Duane) Dixon; her three daughters, Michele Salinas, Jean (Rich) Ervin, and Tanya (Rhett) Saunders, two step-daughters, Shelly (Paul) Nordin and Jody Mastey (Andrew Reed), 14 grandchildren, one great grandson, and many loving nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Please join us in celebrating her life Thursday morning January 2, 2020 between 10am - Noon at Nelson Funeral Care, 1004 Cloquet Ave., Cloquet. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Croix Hospice who, along with Inter-Faith Care Center, cared for Rhonda with compassion and respect.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019