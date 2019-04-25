|
|
Richard Anthony Olmscheid, age 76, of Paynesville, MN passed away peacefully on February 2, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be on April 26, at 11:00 am at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Inurnment will be in St. Louis Parish Cemetery Mausoleum in Paynesville. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 25,2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville and also one hour prior to the services on Friday, April 26.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy, (Stang) son, Lee (Melissa) and daughter, Tanya (Ken) Casper son; grandchildren Nico, Megan, Davis and Keira; sister Joyce (Virg) Meyer and many nieces and nephews.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019