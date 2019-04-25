Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Paynesville, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Paynesville, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Olmscheid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. Olmscheid

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard A. Olmscheid Obituary
Richard Anthony Olmscheid, age 76, of Paynesville, MN passed away peacefully on February 2, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be on April 26, at 11:00 am at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Inurnment will be in St. Louis Parish Cemetery Mausoleum in Paynesville. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 25,2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville and also one hour prior to the services on Friday, April 26.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy, (Stang) son, Lee (Melissa) and daughter, Tanya (Ken) Casper son; grandchildren Nico, Megan, Davis and Keira; sister Joyce (Virg) Meyer and many nieces and nephews.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel Funeral Homes
Download Now