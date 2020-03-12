|
Richard "Dick" A. Underdahl
Sauk Rapids - Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Richard A. Underdahl, 86 of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Wednesday at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Pastor Bruce Timm will officiate and burial will be with full military honors at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Friends and relatives may visit from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to services at the church in St. Cloud on Monday morning.
Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020