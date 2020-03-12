Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
St. Cloud, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
St. Cloud, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Underdahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. "Dick" Underdahl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard A. "Dick" Underdahl Obituary
Richard "Dick" A. Underdahl

Sauk Rapids - Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Richard A. Underdahl, 86 of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Wednesday at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Pastor Bruce Timm will officiate and burial will be with full military honors at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Friends and relatives may visit from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to services at the church in St. Cloud on Monday morning.

Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Download Now