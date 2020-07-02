1/1
Richard A. "Rich" Woeste
Richard "Rich" A. Woeste

Big Lake - Richard "Rich" A. Woeste, age 65, Big Lake, MN, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Louise Woeste of St. Cloud, MN., sister Elizabeth Fossum, and niece Catharine Ann Fossum. Survived by brothers Roger (Patty) Woeste, Robert (Peggy) Woeste, brother-in-law Leo B. Fossum. Seven nieces and nephews that were trapped by his charm throughout their lives. Born in St. Cloud, Rich has lived over 30 years in Big Lake at a Living Well Disabilities Home and its' predecessors. He is also survived by his Group Home family and the outstanding staff that supported him and that family.

Due to Covid-19, and health concerns, a private memorial will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers a donation to Minnesota Special Olympics can be made on his behalf.

Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
