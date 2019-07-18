|
Richard Allen Handeland
Dallas, WI. - Richard Allen Handeland, age 68, passed away at home in Dallas, Wisconsin on Saturday, July 6th, 2019 after a long battle with Muscular Dystrophy. Richard was born January 19th, 1951 in St. Cloud, MN, to Clayton and Clelia (Foncellino) Handeland. Richard was a U.S. Army Veteran and served from January 1968 to December 1971. He owned several businesses in his lifetime including R & R Town Pump and Unclaimed Freight in Cameron, Wisconsin. He loved cooking, traveling, hunting in Montana and spending time on the water with family and friends. He also had his little dog Chi-Chi that never left his side. The memories, stories, the laughter, and joy that we all shared will live on in us forever. Richard loved and lived life to the fullest.
He is survived by his Partner in life: Ruth Hester of Dallas, WI, three daughters: Tina (Keith) Speaks of Sartell, MN, Carrie Theisen of Rice, MN and Amy Handeland of St Cloud, MN, son: Thomas (Angie) Handeland of Sartell, MN, two step-children: Betsy (Eric) Hills of Dallas, WI and Ben (Maggie) Hester of Cameron, WI, sister: Mary (Ken) Dirkes of Sauk Rapids, MN, brothers: Donald (Mary) Handeland of Cushing, MN and David (Karen) Handeland of Sauk Rapids, MN, 10 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Thomas.
Funeral services will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell, MN on Wednesday, July 24th, 2019. A gathering will start at 10 am with a mass following at 11 am. Reverend Timothy Baltes will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be in the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery. Local arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron & Dallas.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 18, 2019