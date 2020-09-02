1/1
Richard Braegelmann
Richard Braegelmann

Richmond - Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:30 p.m., Monday, September 7, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Richard Braegelmann, age 94, who died Tuesday at Assumption Home, Cold Spring, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending the mass and burial must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Please book your spot for mass at www.christcatholic.com.

Relatives and friends may visit from 12:30 a.m. - 2:15 p.m. the day of the service at Sts. Peter and Paul gathering space.

Richard was born in Richmond, MN to Joseph and Frances (Ruprecht) Braegelmann. He married Helen Neumann in 1957. Helen died in 2002 after 45 years of marriage. They enjoyed fishing and traveling together.

Richard worked as a shoe repairman for 45 years. He settled in Richmond in 2005. Richard loved to do volunteer work both in Northwood, IA and Richmond, MN. He made over 25,000 rosaries.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; brothers, Clemens, Andrew, and Gregory; sisters, Alvina Lahr, Agnes Donnay, Coletta Covert, and Vevena Kellner.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Visitation
12:30 - 02:15 PM
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
SEP
7
Mass of Christian Burial
02:30 PM
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
(320) 685-7762
