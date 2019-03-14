Services
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Fritz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Charles Fritz


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Charles Fritz Obituary
Richard Charles Fritz

St. Cloud - Richard was born on Oct. 5th, 1926 and peacefully passed away March 9th, 2019 surrounded by his family, finally to be reunited with his wife, Joan, after almost 20 years.

Richard was a long-time teacher for ISD 47 and enjoyed golf, Vikings football, MN Twins, crossword puzzles, family and friends. In his earlier years he also worked for Burlington Northern Railroad (formerly Great Northern Railway).

He and wife Joan had 7 children. Jan (Al, children Ryan and Michelle) Bielat, Scott (Barb, children Katie and Owen) Fritz, Roger (widowed, children Angie and Becky) Fritz, Kay (Mark, children Molly, Robbie, Patrick and Joe) Baker, Lisa (John Hollermann, children Ross, Stephanie, Ashley, Michael ) Mullen, Mary (Ron, children Andy, Eric, Ali, Bryn) Liffrig, Todd (Laura, children Matthew and Mitchell) Fritz. He is also survived by 10 great grandchildren.

He was a loving father, ahead of his time. He was a compassionate and giving man that always wanted to make sure those around him felt comfortable and important.

He was preceded in death by wife Joan, parents Albert and Alphosine, son-in-law, Stephen Mullen, daughter-in-law, Kate Fritz, and 8 brothers and sisters. He has one surviving sibling, Margaret Thielen of Wheaton, MN.

Arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home in Saint Cloud.

Special thanks to Quiet Oaks Hospice for making his last days comfortable. Memorials preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice.

A life celebration is being planned. Details will be communicated to friends and family.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benson Funeral Home
Download Now