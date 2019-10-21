|
Richard Corliss
- - Richard Corliss passed away on Sunday, August 11with family by his side. Richard was born on October 17, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois, and lived in many locations throughout his childhood due to his families work with the Salvation Army.
Richard graduated from High School at Oak Park, Illinois and had degrees from Taylor University, Northwestern Seminary, and the University of Illinois. Richard met Mary Gerow at Taylor University and they were married on September 19, 1953.
In 1966, Richard accepted a job in the Philosophy department at St. Cloud State University, and the couple moved to St. Cloud with their two children, Jim and Chuck. Mary passed away on June 21, 2012, Jim is currently a nurse in Maine, and Chuck is a winemaker in Lutsen, Minnesota.
In addition to his work in Philosophy and Religious Studies, Richard volunteered many hours playing jazz music in local nursing homes as, "Little Richard and his Band in a Box". He enjoyed music, travel, skiing, sailing, family, and in-depth conversation. There will be a celebration of Richard's life at Anton's Restaurant in Waite Park on Sunday, October 27 from 3:30-6 p.m. There will be wine, appetizers, and Jazz music during the celebration. All friends are welcome to celebrate Richard's life.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 26, 2019