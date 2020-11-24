1/2
Richard E. Held
1939 - 2020
Richard E. Held

St. Cloud - Richard Earl Held, age 81, St. Cloud, MN, died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed. To view the service, please go to, www.bensonfuneralhome.com/obituaries and select Richard's obituary.

Richard was born on July 11, 1939 in St. Cloud, MN to Lloyd and Evelyn (Sackett) Held. He was married to Karen Schmidtbauer on September 16, 1961. Richard spent most of his life as a farmer, first as a dairy farmer and then raising primarily chickens. He was a Pvt. 1st Class in United States Army serving from July 16, 1956 to July 8, 1959. Richard enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting and ice fishing.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Karen; sons, Barry (Delphine) Waite Park, Brice of St. Cloud, Troy of Sartell, and Todd (Mary) of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Mathew, Joshua, Brenna, and Evan; and sister, Caroline Engel of Foley.

He was preceded in death by his parents and infant son, Kirk in 1964.








Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
