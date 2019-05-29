Services
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Richard E. "Norm" "Dick" Holman

Richard E. "Norm" "Dick" Holman Obituary
Richard E. "Dick" "Norm" Holman

St. Cloud - Memorial Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Richard E. "Dick" "Norm" Holman, age 74, of St. Cloud, who passed away surrounded by family on May 26, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Inurnment, with full military honors, will be at the Minnesota State Veteran's Cemetery in Little Falls.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 29, 2019
