Richard G. Gyllstrom
Richard (Dick) Gyllstrom, 84, died October 14, 2019. Services will be Friday, October 25, 11:00 a.m., at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, MN, with visitation one-hour prior. The Revs. Ben Cieslik and Sarah Breckenridge will be officiating.
Richard was born July 13th, 1935 in Chicago, IL to Eric and Helga (Peterson) Gyllstrom. His family later moved to Marcellus, MI, where he graduated from high school. He received his Bachelor of Engineering degree at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and MBA from St. Cloud State University.
He married Mabeth Saure on June 26, 1971. His professional work began in South Bend, IN and Decatur, IL, but spent the majority of his career as Vice President of Engineering at DeZurik Corporation, St. Cloud, MN. Dick was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, where he served as Congregation and Council President and was the chair of the building committee. He was a longtime volunteer and Board Member at Camp Friendship and True Friends Foundation. After retiring, he and Mabeth moved to Ottertail Lake, MN, where he was a dedicated member of Zion Lutheran Church of Amor. He was a Master Gardener for Otter Tail County and member of the Art of the Lakes community. Dick and Mabeth moved to the Waters of Edina in 2014.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Mabeth Saure Gyllstrom; parents; and eight siblings and in-laws, Earl (Justine), Lester (Evelyn), Robert, Roy (Betty), Rusty, Verna (Chuck) Singley, Raymond and Joan (Jim) Copsey; nephews Jim, John, and Lester Jr., Gyllstrom; and niece Caryl Cummins. He is survived by his daughter, Beth (Daniel Anderson); grandchildren Benjamin, Nicholas and Cecelia Anderson; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Memorials preferred to True Friends/Camp Friendship, 10509 108th St NW, Annandale, MN 55302 or the University of Michigan, College of Engineering. Make checks payable to 'University of Michigan' with memo line notation 'In memory of Richard G. Gyllstrom,' 1221 Beal Avenue, Suite G264, Ann Arbor, MI 48109.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019